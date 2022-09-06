KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs are continuing their winning ways in 2022.

On the last day of the season, the Monarchs won the American Association West Division title with an 8-5 over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

This is the Monarchs’ third straight American Association regular season division title. Kansas City finished the regular season with the league’s best record and a season-high 30 games above .500.

The Monarchs now go into the American Association Divisional Playoff series on the road against the Lincoln Saltdogs at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The Monarchs are scheduled to play games 2 and 3 (if necessary) at home at Legends Field in Kansas City on Friday and Saturday with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

This is the Monarchs’ fourth straight trip to the playoffs.

