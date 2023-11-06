KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another All-Star Game is coming to the Kansas City area, but this time the Monarchs are hosting, fresh off a championship win.

The Kansas City Monarchs are hosting the 2024 American Association All-Star Game at Legends Field. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23.

“This is a great day for the Monarchs family both past and present, for Legends Field and, most importantly, for Kansas City, Kansas,” Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said in a release.

“We are excited the American Association is bringing one of its signature events to our community and believe it will be among many legendary moments we are able to attract to this first-class facility.”

Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra will be manager for the West All Stars. Butch Hobson, who led the Chicago Dogs to the 2023 Wolff Cup Finals, will manage the East Division side.

This is the first time the Monarchs have hosted the American Association All-Star Game. Legends Field previously hosted the 2006 Northern League All-Star Game when it was known as Community America Park.

The Monarchs, who just won the 2023 American Association title this fall, will also host the AAPB Home Run Derby and KC Celebrity Softball Game on July 22 and the American Association Hall of Fame Luncheon on July 23.

The two All-Star teams will tour the the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City before the luncheon. The Monarchs changed their name back in 2021 to honor Kansas City’s Negro Leagues team in a partnership with the museum.

“We look forward to teaming with the Kansas City Monarchs to host this stellar event that will showcase the Association’s brightest stars while shining light on the rich heritage of our great game,” museum president Bob Kendrick said.

Legends Field will also play host to an American Association tryout camp, a baseball and softball clinic and more during the All-Star weekend.

“Kansas City, Kansas, is an obvious and compelling choice to host this celebration of our game,” AAPB commissioner Joshua Schaub said. “Village West is noted as a sports and entertainment destination featuring a renovated Legends Field and a wide array of hospitality options.”