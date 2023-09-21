KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs claimed the franchise’s fourth championship in dramatic fashion with a walk-off victory over the Chicago Dogs Wednesday night, winning the Wolff Cup Finals in four games.

The Monarchs’ 7-6 win saw Kansas City jump to an early 6-1 lead, only for Chicago to rally and tie the game.

With the score square at 6 in the bottom of the ninth, American Association Player of the Year Chris Hermann led off the inning with a single, and advanced to second base on a fielder’s choice.

After an intentional walk, first baseman Brian O’Grady lined a single to center field, bringing Hermann home for the championship-clinching run.

“This team has done such a great job and I just happened to be the guy who was up at that time,” O’Grady said during the celebration.

“What a way to end it, this place just let me have fun again and I am so thankful.”

The win secured Kansas City’s third American Association title, and the second in the last three seasons. In addition to American titles in 2018, 2021 and now 2023, the franchise won the Northern League when they were the Kansas City T-Bones in 2008.

“We have the best players, we wanted to win the championship, which was a grind,” Monarchs Manager Joe Calfapietra said. “God bless us, God bless you, and we’re gonna party!”

Monarchs reliever Matt Hartman got the win after holding Chicago scoreless in the top of the ninth inning.