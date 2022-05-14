KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The 2021 American Association of Professional Baseball champions started off this season with a celebration of that achievement.

On Opening Day for the Kansas City Monarchs, players, coaches and managers from the championship team received their shiny championship rings.

After the celebration, the Monarchs failed to get a run on the board and dropped their Opening Day game to the Sioux City Explorers 2-0.

