KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Savannah Bananas will return to Legends Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs, in 2023.

Kansas City is one of 32 cities selected for the Banana World Tour and will bring Banana Ball to KCK on May 5 and May 6 2023.

“Everywhere we go we hear from fans begging us to come to their city. We are so grateful for their support and because of their passion for the Bananas and Banana Ball we knew we had to extend the tour dramatically in 2023,” Owner Jesse Cole said. “Now we are bringing the show to almost four times the amount of cities as we did in 2022 to make sure we able to connect with as many Bananas fans as possible.”

The exhilarating Bananas will face their rivals, the Party Animals, and other professional clubs throughout the tour that begins in February.

The team has been known as TikTok’s favorite team with over 3.5 million followers, millions more than every MLB team. The Bananas have been featured across the globe for everything from playing a game in kilts, using a Dancing First Base Coach, the Banana Nanas Dance Team, the first ever baseball player to wear stilts, a Banana Pep Band, breakdancing players, and a whole lot more. Savannah Bananas