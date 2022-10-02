KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some stories write themselves and what a story it is for Center High School alum Rachaad White.

White scored his first career NFL touchdown on a one-yard run on Sunday Night Football against his hometown team: the Kansas City Chiefs.

White scoring his first career touchdown is already a special moment within itself, but doing it against his hometown team just adds to that.

The 91st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft accomplished the milestone with 44 seconds left in the third quarter, as he dove over the Chiefs’ defense at the goal-line.

White finished the night with six rushing yards and 50 receiving yards along with the touchdown.

White was an all-state performer at Center, where he garnered over 2,000 all-purpose yards.

He also attended Arizona State University, where he was the first player since 1949 to lead the team in rushing and receiving.