KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Center High School alum Rachaad White made the biggest play of his rookie season and NFL career thus far.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing 10-16 late in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints, White was able to score on a six-yard touchdown pass with just three seconds left, helping the Bucs secure a 17-16 victory.

White finished the game with six receptions for 41 yards and one yard touchdown, helping cap off the Buccaneers come back.

The rookie halfback was able to create a moment in his young career he will never forget.