BRISTOL, Conn. — Notre Dame’s Wheaton Jackoboice is going to be a professional lacrosse player.

The Kansas City native, who went to high school and college in Indiana, was drafted in the second round of the Premier Lacrosse League Draft by the Whipsnakes. The Whipsnakes have won two out of the three PLL championships.

Jackoboice was also drafted by the Georgia Swarm in the National Lacrosse League, which is an indoor league 14 teams.

Jackoboice had 17 goals and two assists in his 2022 season as a midfielder for the Fighting Irish and finished his career with 72 goals and 35 assists.

The graduate student has been instrumental in the Irish’s success in his career, which includes three NCAA tournament berths.

The PLL is a traveling professional league where nine teams play each other in a different city for several weekends over the course of the summer from June to September.

The 4-year-old league begins play on June 4, and all games will be shown on the ESPN family networks.