KC NWSL acquires midfielder Jordyn Listro from Orlando Pride

Canada midfielder Jordyn Listro (21) follows a play during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer match against Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City NWSL is making moves ahead of the Challenge Cup.

The team has acquired midfielder Jordyn Listro in a trade with the Orlando Pride. In exchange, Orlando will receive a conditional third-round pick from Kansas City in the 2022 Draft.

“We were very impressed with her when we played Orlando earlier this preseason,” KC NWSL head coach Huw Williams said. “Jordyn plays with an aggressive mentality, and we think she is a young player on the rise.”

Listro has international experience, playing with Canada’s senior national team for the 2021 SheBelieves Cup. She was also part of her country’s national team int the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Listo began her professional career overseas, playing with UDG Tenerife of the Primera Division. The Orlando Pride signed Listro ahead of the 2020 Fall Series, starting in all but one game.

Kansas City opens the season against the Portland Thorns April 9.