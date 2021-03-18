KC NWSL aims for inclusivity, lists preferred pronouns on roster

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — If you’ve been on the Kansas City Women’s Soccer Team’s web page lately, you might’ve noticed a new tag under each players name.

For example, forward Brittany Ratcliffe has her position listed, next to it, the words, ’she/her’, the pronouns with which she identifies.

It’s part of the preferred gender pronoun movement.

“I think it’s important to understand that there are different types of people in the world,” Ratcliffe said. “There’s different races, different ages, different genders and I think it’s important to not just live in your bubble. Because I think that’s where the problems start.”

Some of the pronouns used are she/her, he/him and they/them. Ratcliffe said she is proud to be part of a team that is promoting inclusivity within the organization and fan base.

“It’s not just the players, it’s the organization,” Ratcliffe said. “Like putting that on our website that shows that, ‘Hey! We’re all in for everyone.’ Not just the players, not just the staff, our fans or whoever that may include.”

KC NWSL plays its next pre-season friendly against Kansas State on Saturday, March 20.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android