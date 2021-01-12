KC NWSL busy ahead of inaugural season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s been a few years, but professional women’s soccer is back in Kansas City.

KC NWSL revealed its crest, team color and team website. They say it’s centered around the club’s commitment to play “for Kansas City.”

“They are a phenomenal sports market for a lot of teams. I had a couple people in other sports saying you’re going to love this market,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Bair told reporters Tuesday. “After I talked with Angie and Chris and Hue and everybody on the team, I’m pretty excited about that as a home.”

The team doesn’t have a name yet. But it put together a band advisory counsel to develop its permanent brand.

In the meantime, you can call the club ‘Kansas City NWSL’ or simply ‘Kansas City.’ The team is part of the league’s recent expansion.

“I’m really pleased about what we’re doing in Kansas City. What they’ve done in just a few short weeks to get the players in, to develop them. I’m really excited about 21 and kicking off a great new market with Kansas City,” Bair said.

The NWSL will have 10 teams competing this year, and there’s plans for a new expansion team in Sacramento for 2022.

“We want to have the best quality players. We want to have the best pipe line, the best resources, stadiums, etc. I don’t think there’s a number. But I do think that’ll be a subject of our competing planning process,” Bair said.

The NWSL Draft starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. Kansas City has four picks in the draft.