KC NWSL can’t find equalizer against Houston, loses 1-0

KANAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City NWSL was unable to rally after conceding a goal to Houston Dash defender Katie Naughon off a corner kick in the 79th minute, losing 1-0 Sunday afternoon at Legends Field.

“We have a couple weeks to get better. We’ve got a couple weeks to right the ship here, and find ways to win games, instead of finding ways to lose games,” KC NWSL head coach Huw Williams said after the match on Sunday.

Here for a week and then on the pitch 🙌 @jessiicasilva10 contributing right away is today's Moment of the Match presented by @Palmer_Square 📽️#WePlayForKC pic.twitter.com/8GhW9KFTWU — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) June 6, 2021

Kansas City failed to convert on 14 chances — one of them coming in the 1st half when forward Mariana Larroquette headed in a goal, that was waved off due to an offside call.

“Today I felt like we created a lot of chances, a lot more than we have done,” defender Rachel Corsie said. “I felt we dominated, I felt we controlled the game. We were by far the better team. It’s really disappointing that doesn’t count more than zero points.”

KC NWSL will have some time to regroup before hitting the road to face a very tough Portland Thorns team on June 20.