KC NWSL draft pick will finish eligibility at K-State before joining team

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State’s Brookelynn Entz couldn’t believe her name was called during the NWSL draft in January.

“When my name was called, it was just unbelievable. I was not expecting it at all. It was a moment I’ll never forget.” Entz said.

Kansas City selected Entz in the fourth round as the 38th overall pick. She owns or is tied for 28 records at K-State, including career goals scored.

While the midfielder is available to play for KC NWSL now, she’s choosing to finish her college eligibility in Manhattan. So, Entz won’t join her new team until the next NWSL season.

“I think that it’ll be really helpful for me to know that I’m going pro for a whole year and to be able to have the resources and the opportunity to be able to train when I need to get better at, hear from the coaches and just like work on the things that are really going to help me when I go pro,” Entz said.

Entz is one of Kansas City’s six draftees. She admits it’s a little challenging getting to know her fellow incoming teammates.

“We did a little bit and followed each other on social media. It’s a little bit crazy because nobody’s really sure when everyone’s reporting or not or how long we’re going to stay in college,” Entz said.

KC NWSL Head Coach Huw Williams said in January that he’s excited about the team’s draft picks.

“Our coaches did a lot of work to research the best options for us in every round and I feel like it paid off for us in each round,” Williams said.

Entz is from Newton, Kansas, which is about a half hour north of Wichita.

“I’ve been around the Kansas City community. I would call it my second home just because of how often I’ve been there and how many times I’ve played there,” Entz said.

Entz is the first Kansas State soccer player selected in the NWSL draft.