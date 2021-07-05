KC NWSL earns draw against NJ/NY Gotham FC with late goal

HARRISON, N.J. — A late start and stormy weather out east eventually gave way to a 1-1 draw in a battle between KC NWSL and NJ/NY Gotham FC on July 3.

A Gotham goal at about the half-hour mark held for most of the game, but a late shot by Kansas City sailed across the field and into the corner of the net with just seven minutes to go.

Originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, the game finally kicked off at 9:20 p.m. because of the weather. Forward Darian Jenkins left the game shortly after on a hamstring injury, and Gotham’s goal came fewer than minutes later.

KC had several shots on goal, but more than once, the ball sailed just over the crossbar. Then, the away team finally got their equalizer.

Mariana Larroquette stole a pass between two Gotham defenders, shouldering past one to get into open field. With pressure behind her, Larroquette struck from still several yards outside of the right side of the penalty box, sending the ball crossing left over the goalie’s hands and into the left-hand corner.

In case you missed the goal of the year @SportsCenter ‼️ #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/VUg9QzPOit — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) July 3, 2021

Gotham tried to regain the upper hand with several shots on goal toward the end, but goalie Nicole Barnhart had two big saves, and the refs called time.

KC NWSL is on the road again for their next match against OL Reign, traveling to Tacoma, Washington. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Picture of Larroquette celebrating, courtesy of KC NWSL.

Picture of Nicole Barnhart. Photo by Jeff Husted via KC NWSL.