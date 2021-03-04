KC NWSL reflects on training camp in Florida as team heads back to Kansas City

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kansas City’s professional women’s soccer team is wrapping up their warm weather training in Florida.

Head Coach Huw Williams said it’s been a productive two weeks in the Sunshine State.

“We got to play the game yesterday. That illuminated some things, some strengths, some weaknesses. Also off the field, too, that’s been a huge factor, and I think that will act as a base for relationships that we’re building throughout the whole season,” he said.

KC NWSL beat the Orlando Pride 1-0 in a friendly match on Wednesday. It was their first time playing against another NWSL team.

“It’s a very different feel. It’s a greater intensity, the speed’s so much faster. Decision-making is just kind of there. You’re not asked to make in regular training sessions or maybe inter-squad scrimmages,” goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart said.

Kansas City still has plenty of room for improvement, working on connecting more in the midfield and executing on chances. The team sees this as a starting point.

“We know that we’ve grown in the time we’ve been together in training camp. We do know that there’s a lot to take from the game yesterday and to work on and build upon and really get prepared and ready going forward,” Barnhart said.

Williams is looking forward to being back in Kansas City and preparing for their next three preseason games.

Three more friendly matches before the NWSL Challenge Cup:

KU – 3/16

K-State – 3/20

“That’s next step right now, game model, game style, who we are and how we’re going to play in the different phases of the game,” Williams said.

Kansas City will kick off the regular season with the Challenge Cup starting April 9.