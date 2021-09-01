KC NWSL reschedules game to make way for Monarchs playoff run

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Legends Field, the home of the Kansas City Monarchs and KC NWSL, was double-booked on September 10 after the Monarchs clinched the South Division and get ready for their playoff run.

KC NWSL was scheduled to play NJ/NY Gotham FC on that date, but with the Monarchs winning their division, Game 1 of their 5-game division championship series will be played on the same day.

Pictures worth 1,000 words.



But our favorite words? Division Champs baby!



LET’S GO!!! pic.twitter.com/s2KsRMKYiX — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) August 27, 2021

The Kansas City vs. Gotham FC game has been rescheduled to October 22 with a 7 p.m. kick off time to make way for the Monarchs.

The Monarchs play their final four game son the road before returning home for the playoffs.

KC NWSL host the North Carolina Courage at home on Sunday, September 5 at 9 p.m.