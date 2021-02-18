KC NWSL team finding its form, building front office

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League will get a change of scenery soon, as they continue the next two weeks of training camp in Florida.

“Moving over here to the weather and the surroundings of the facilities that we all have will certainly help us get to the next stage in introducing our team shape,” KC NWSL Head Coach Huw Williams said.

This past week, the team practiced indoors because of the weather. Playing inside had its benefits.

“We were playing on a field that was 100 yards long, 40 yards wide. Playing in that confined space helped us a little bit in playing our style of moving the ball quickly,” Williams said.

Williams told reporters Thursday that his expectations remain high, and he’s not happy with where Kansas City is as a team. But adds, it’s all part of the process.

“They’re fully on board with ‘let’s not be satisfied where we’re at’ let’s make sure that we are able to reach our full potential. The attitude, the mentality of the players is awesome,” Williams said.

As the team continues to find its form, the club is still building its front office. Kansas City named Amber Cox as its Chief Operating Officer.

Cox, a southwest Missouri native, recently worked as the Vice President of Sports for the Mohegan Sun. There she oversaw revenue-generating activities for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun and the National Lacrosse League’s New England Black Wolves.

Staying on brand with the organization, Cox has high expectations for the club’s inaugural season.

“What I love about this ownership group is it’s about setting a new standard and really valuing women’s soccer in the space as being equal with all other sports,” Cox said. “We’re going to have really high expectations as far as attendance, partnerships, as far as our fan experience our player experience.”

Coach Huw Williams said more players will be joining the team while they’re in Florida.

Desiree Foster and Victoria Pickett are suiting up for the Canadian National Team in the SheBelieves Cup. Mariana Larroquette will representative Argentina.

The tournament is Feb. 18-24.