KC NWSL unveils new logo, commitment to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Preparations for Kansas City NWSL’s inaugural season are moving along smoothly.

The club unveiled its crest, team colors and new website Tuesday morning. The organizations said in a press release its committed to playing “For Kansas City.”

National Women’s Soccer League commissioner Lisa Baird spoke with reporters Tuesday morning. Baird said she’s excited about adding a team in Kansas City.

“I’m really pleased about what we’re doing in Kansas City. What they’ve done in just a few short weeks to get the players in, to develop them,” Baird told reporters on Tuesday. “I’m really excited about ’21 and kicking off a great new market with Kansas City.”

Full press release from KC NWSL:

The club’s inaugural brand is reflective of the organization’s commitment to and investment in the sport, its players, Kansas City fans and the city. The NWSL expansion team will play with the KC crest this season, while the club develops a permanent name and brand for future seasons.

“It is important to us to articulate who and what we play for: our players, our fans and our city,” said KC NWSL Owner and Co-Founder Angie Long. “We are so proud of this inaugural crest and how it represents our city. At the same time, we’re excited to continue our long-term strategic branding process over the course of this upcoming year: taking the time to listen to our fans, starting with our Founding Members, and reflect their participation in the process.”

The team crest focuses on a large “KC,” showcasing the club’s mission to Play For Kansas City. The two stars represent Kansas and Missouri, while the stripes demonstrate the history of the region’s railways and crossroads, with a nod to the Santa Fe, Oregon and California National Historic Trails that cross Kansas City. The red and blue colors reflect the primary colors in the state flags of the region and the teal brings a fresh color and feel to the club, distinctly evoking the bright future of the team and organization.

“We are surrounded by an incredibly generous, hardworking region of visionaries and entrepreneurs,” said KC NWSL Owner and Co-Founder Chris Long. “There’s no better way to play our inaugural season than under this inaugural brand “For Kansas City,” and show the world what we already know: that there’s something special about living here, and something even more special about playing soccer here.”

The club’s brand development process will be guided by a newly announced Brand Advisory Council which will be led by KC NWSL Co-Owner Brittany Matthews, and will bring together design experts, soccer insiders, branding leaders and prominent Kansas City voices.

“We’re looking forward to adding to Kansas City’s championship history, and we’re bringing that same approach to the club’s name and brand,” Matthews said. “We want to create something that is distinctly designed to capture the fabric of Kansas City and to authentically represent our athletes and our sport.”

Joining Matthews as initial members of the council are Kansas City Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson and Steinberg Sports CEO Chris Cabott. The council will include player representatives and designers who will work to ensure the brand reflects input from the fans, sport and players it represents.

The team’s commitment to Kansas City will be demonstrated throughout the season both on and off the soccer field. The organization has already pledged to investing 10% of all partnership revenue into programs to strengthen the community.

With the launch of the brand and crest, the club’s new website is also accessible for fans. As part of the new website launch, fans have the opportunity to sign-up as a Founding Member, a limited-time membership only sold during the inaugural season with exclusive membership benefits and rewards.

KC NWSL begins its 2021 season with the NWSL Draft Jan. 13, before opening training camp on Feb. 1, 2021.