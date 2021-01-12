Skip to content
KC NWSL
Meet Rachel Corsie, defender for KC NWSL and captain for Scotland
Video
KC NWSL’s preseason friendly against K-State postponed
Meet Katie Bowen, defender for KC NWSL with previous Kansas City ties
Video
‘Not where we need to be right now’: KC NWSL working to improve ahead of Challenge Cup
Video
KC NWSL aims for inclusivity, lists preferred pronouns on roster
Video
NWSL releases schedule for 2021 Challenge Cup; KC NWSL debuts April 9
Union Station to honor KC NWSL on International Women’s Day
KC NWSL reflects on training camp in Florida as team heads back to Kansas City
Video
Kansas City NWSL kicks off exhibition season with 1-0 win over Orlando Pride
Kansas City's women's soccer team embracing 'blue collar' mentality in new season
Video
KC NWSL team finding its form, building front office
Video
KC NWSL draft pick will finish eligibility at K-State before joining team
Video
KC NWSL’s training camp underway as some players compete for limited roster spots
Video
KC’s new NWSL team making moves ahead of training camp, inaugural season
Video
KC NWSL unveils new logo, commitment to Kansas City