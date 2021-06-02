3 KC NWSL players called up for Canada Women’s National Team friendlies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Canada Women’s National Team is getting their squad ready for a pair of friendly matches in June and three KC NWSL players will be headed to Spain to help.

The midfield trio of Jordyn Listro, Desiree Scott and Victoria Pickett will join Canada as they face off against the Czech Republic on Friday, June 11 and Brazil on Monday, June 14.

Both games will be played at Estadio Cartagonova in Cartagena, Murcia, Spain.

Scott is the leads the Kansas City players with 161 appearances for Canada in her career. Listro will look to make her third appearance and although she was called up to the SheBelieves Cup in February, Pickett looks to get on the field for the first time in the red and white.

NEWS: @hellopickett has been added to @CanadaSoccerEN's roster ahead of the team’s two friendly matches in June as they prepare for the final FIFA window ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



📰 https://t.co/Z8N5IDu8yV#CANWNT x #WePlayForKC pic.twitter.com/prG2b3sRBG — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) June 1, 2021

Canada is preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and have 3 wins, 2 losses, and 0 draws so far in 2021.

“Facing Czech Republic and Brazil will provide us with similar conditions to what we will face at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with two very different opponents within a three-day window,” head coach Bev Priestman said. “It is a great opportunity to see how we cope in those circumstances as well as in the heat.”