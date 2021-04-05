Brittany Matthews reacts to rendering of new KC women’s soccer pitch at Legends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League team, or KC WoSo, has shared a video of the team’s new pitch at Field of Legends, and part-owner Brittany Matthews is excited.

“Want a sneak peek of our new home at Legends Field?” the team tweeted, alongside a video with Generator Studio.

In the video, KC NWSL reporter Aly Trost talks with Peter Broeder, senior project designer behind the new pitch configuration.

“I think you’re going to find that there’s 360-degree excitement happening around the stadium with the addition of the outfield seating,” Broeder said in the video. “Really, there’s not a bad seat in the house.”

The home team will sit in the bleachers along the first base line, while visitors will sit behind the west goal. Broeder said workers will lay new sod and move the pitchers mound to complete the pitch.

Part-owner Brittany Matthews, who is engaged to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared her enthusiasm in a retweet.

“CAN NOT WAIT!!” she wrote. “BE THERE OR BE [square emoji].”

