Four questions with FOX4: Meet rookie midfielder Victoria Pickett

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Victoria Pickett made her professional soccer debut with Kansas City NWSL on Friday.

While the 2-1 loss to Portland Thorns isn’t the outcome the team wanted, Pickett did record her first assist, as Amy Rodriguez scored the team’s lone goal.

Exactly two years ago yesterday I was told I had torn five knee ligaments and sustained a bone impact fracture. I wouldn’t have believed you if you had told me that two years later, I’d start my professional debut and notch an assist (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mmwtkP5HJB — Victoria Pickett (@hellopickett) April 10, 2021

Pickett was drafted 15th overall out of Wisconsin, by Kansas City in the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

FOX4 sports reporter Jessica Eley sits down with Pickett with our Four Questions with FOX4 segment.

Q: What is your favorite thing about Kansas City so far?

A: Hard to say, because I do have a lot…One thing I love about Kansas City is Joe’s Barbecue. I’ve tried a lot of barbecue places here, but they are the no. 1, they are so good. I love the Z-Man sandwich. The barbecue definitely lives up to the hype.

Q: What is the word you would use to describe your comeback from injury and why?

A: Funny enough, our team actually came up with the word ‘grit.’ I guess that can also be applicable to my process.

Starting off, it was really, really hard just because I felt like I was on this good trajectory and I was going to attain all the goals that I set out for myself. Then it all felt like it had changed in this one single moment when I was told I had torn the five ligaments in my knee. It’s very hard to get over that fact.

But it was with the help of my Wisconsin teammates, Wisconsin coaches, my family and boyfriend. They helped me get to this point. Obviously with the coaching staff here and the players here, they’ve been so lovely in supporting me and just having that belief in me when I think at times I didn’t have myself.

So it’s really nice to have that support. But it’s definitely a difficult process. But I’m just glad to be here right now.

Q: What is your go-to song before games?

A: That’s so funny because it really changes. I don’t have a go-to song. Probably pop, rap. I listen to Drake

Q: What do you miss most about Canada?

A: Probably my family. I’m not terribly far from them. But it’d just be nice to see them more often. Prior to COVID it was nice because my parents were able to come down to a few of the games in Wisconsin, which was really nice.

So I definitely miss my family being here. But it’s also nice because being here in Kansas City, I felt so welcomed and I already feel like I have a second family here. They’ve been so lovely