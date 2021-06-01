‘Frustrating’: KC NWSL loses to Orlando 0-1 on controversial goal

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League team lost in their trip down to Florida this past weekend, keeping KC to a zero-win record.

KC NWSL (0-2-2) dropped to last place in the league with 2 points from two draws. Orland Pride has won each of their seasonal games, sporting the best record in the NWSL.

The deciding moment came in the 16th minute of play. Orlando’s Alex Morgan, who has played for the United States team in two Olympics and three FIFA World Cups, headed in a ball that the referee said barely crossed the goal line. The call was controversial, and members of the Kansas City team said they couldn’t see where the line was crossed.

“It’s just frustrating,” Kansas City goalkeeper Abby Smith said in a post-game interview.

Smith noted the lack of video assistance in NWSL refereeing. There is no instant replay for officials, so the call is completely up to the ref at the time of the call.

“Side referee said he saw it 100% over the line,” Coach Huw Williams said after the game. “I didn’t see it over the line, but that’s his call.”

The two teams traded shots the rest of the game, but nothing else went in.

“We just go back home, keep training and look forward to next Sunday against Houston,” Smith said.

KC NWSL returns to Kansas City this weekend, June 6, to play against the Houston Dash. KC has a 0-1-1 record against the Texas team.

