Inaugural regular season schedule for KC NWSL released

Kansas City’s Maddie Nolf (22) celebrates with Amy Rodriguez (8) following Rodriguez’s goal against Portland Thorns during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With the NWSL Challenge Cup closing in on the end of the tournament, the National Women’s Soccer League has released the regular season schedule ahead of the 2021 season starting on May 15.

The inaugural season for KC NWSL will kick off on the road against Racing Louisville on May 15. The first home game at Legends Field will be on May 26 when the team hosts the Chicago Red Stars.

KC NWSL will close their inaugural campaign at home on October 30 against OL Reign.

The top six teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs with the top two seeds receiving a first round bye.

Season tickets are currently for sale online and single-game tickets will become available at a later date.

Full Schedule:

May 15 @ Racing Louisville

May 23 @ Houston Dash

May 26 vs Chicago Red Stars

May 30 @ Orlando Pride

June 6 vs Houston Dash

June 20 @ Portland Thorns

June 23 vs Orlando Pride

June 26 vs Washington Spirit

July 2 @ NJ/NY Gotham

July 11 @ OL Reign

July 23 vs NC Courage

August 1 @ Portland Thorns

August 8 @ Racing Louisville

August 14 vs OL Reign

August 21 @ NC Courage

August 25 vs Racing Louisville

August 28 @ Chicago Red Stars

September 5 vs NC Courage

September 10 vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

September 26 @ Washington Spirit

October 2 vs Houston Dash

October 10 vs Portland Thorns

October 16 @ Chicago Red Stars

October 30 vs OL Reign