Inaugural regular season schedule for KC NWSL released

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With the NWSL Challenge Cup closing in on the end of the tournament, the National Women’s Soccer League has released the regular season schedule ahead of the 2021 season starting on May 15.
The inaugural season for KC NWSL will kick off on the road against Racing Louisville on May 15. The first home game at Legends Field will be on May 26 when the team hosts the Chicago Red Stars.
KC NWSL will close their inaugural campaign at home on October 30 against OL Reign.
The top six teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs with the top two seeds receiving a first round bye.
Season tickets are currently for sale online and single-game tickets will become available at a later date.
Full Schedule:
May 15 @ Racing Louisville
May 23 @ Houston Dash
May 26 vs Chicago Red Stars
May 30 @ Orlando Pride
June 6 vs Houston Dash
June 20 @ Portland Thorns
June 23 vs Orlando Pride
June 26 vs Washington Spirit
July 2 @ NJ/NY Gotham
July 11 @ OL Reign
July 23 vs NC Courage
August 1 @ Portland Thorns
August 8 @ Racing Louisville
August 14 vs OL Reign
August 21 @ NC Courage
August 25 vs Racing Louisville
August 28 @ Chicago Red Stars
September 5 vs NC Courage
September 10 vs NJ/NY Gotham FC
September 26 @ Washington Spirit
October 2 vs Houston Dash
October 10 vs Portland Thorns
October 16 @ Chicago Red Stars
October 30 vs OL Reign