‘Just scratching the surface’: KC NWSL prepares for first regular season match

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League team didn’t finish the preseason Challenge Cup the way it planned.

“Obviously not the results we wanted. But I feel like we learned about ourselves a lot as a team. I think we’re developing that identity more through each game,” forward Michele Vasconcelos said.

Kansas City had one draw and three losses during the tournament, but the team said it’s heading in the right direction.

“It was a trophy that we wanted to win. But I think it was good for us to get some games under our belt against quality competition,” Vasconcelos said.

With players missing due to international duties, injuries and suspension, KC was never truly at full strength. But that should change soon.

As KC NWSL prepares for its first regular season match, Head Coach Huw Williams said the team will be ready.

“The emphasis needs to be on who we are and how we play and maybe dictate the way games go a little bit more based on how we perform, rather than just being overly worried about what to expect from the opposition,” Williams said.

The preseason tournament record may not show it, but Kansas City has made incremental changes to its game, and they hope it pays off with a ‘W’ next week.

“They want success. As much as it’s killing me now, the results. It’s the same thing with the whole team. We know we are just scratching the surface right now in what, not even scratching the surface of who we are and where we’re going to be,” Williams said.

KC NWSL hits the road to face Racing Louisville on May 15. Visit Kansas City NWSL’s website to see how you can watch the games this season.

