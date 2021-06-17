Kansas City NWSL eager to snap three-game skid as they face Portland Thorns again

KANSAS CITY, Mo — With the international break over, Kansas City NWSL jumps back into action this weekend against the Portland Thorns.

The women’s soccer team is eager to earn some points again.

KC NWSL getting in their practice before it gets too hot outside 😅@KCWoSo @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/kbO4Xxe7cn — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) June 17, 2021

Kansas City’s 0-2-3 record isn’t the most ideal start to its inaugural season, but the team isn’t panicking.

“Slow and steady always wins the race. We have a goal in mind and that is to make playoffs. But we know that the season is very long,” KC NWSL forward and team captain Amy Rodriguez said.

“I do think as soon as we get that first win, that will turn things around for us. But two wins puts us in the top third of the league. That’s how close everything is,” KC NWSL head coach Huw Williams said.

Kansas City’s offense has been stagnant, as it’s failed to convert any chances in the last three matches. Williams said the team’s been working to fix that.

“The main concern, yeah, scoring goals. The main, main concern is not creating enough chances. It’s (that) we’re having six or seven good chances in a game, and we’re not putting them away. It’s (that) we’re not creating enough chances,” Williams said.

KC NWSL hopes to snap its three-game skid this weekend, but they know Portland Thorns will present a tough challenge.

“It’s a really fun league to play in, the most competitive league in the world right now. But as KC NWSL, we want to be on top. So we’re going to be working hard these next few weeks and hopefully getting some points in these games,” Rodriguez said.

Midfielders Lo LaBonta and Chloe Logarzo are back from injury and available for selection. They could help bolster Kansas City’s attack. Defender Taylor Leach is also available for selection this weekend.

Kansas City takes on Portland at 3 p.m. Sunday in Portland.