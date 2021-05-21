Kansas City NWSL facing Houston Dash for a second time in past month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s women’s soccer team is gearing up for a stretch in which it’ll play three matches in eight days.

First up is a road game against Houston Dash — a team Kansas City lost to 3-1 in the Challenge Cup last month.

“Give them credit. They were very good against us, deserved to win and were way better than us on that day,” KC NWSL Coach Huw Williams said.

The last time these two teams met, Kansas City wasn’t at full strength. Rookie midfielder Victoria Pickett exited the game in the 30th minute after becoming sick.

KC NWSL morning practice underway. The team faces Houston Dash this Sunday.

“We were forced into making way too early substitutions in that game. I know we were already we already missing some players going into it as well,” Williams said.

Houston midfielder Kristie Mewis scored two of the Dash’s three goals. Part of Kansas City’s game plan is to keep Mewis in defense mode.

“Our intention is to make her keep chasing us, so we can zap some of that energy from her. So she’s forced to defend a lot more than attack,” Williams said.

“They have so many good attacking players. I think just being in good positions when we’re on the offense, when we’re attacking, just being away that on that counter, they’re ready to go,” KC NWSL midfielder Gaby Vincent said.

Kansas City is currently in fifth place in the NWSL standings. They face the Houston Dash at 6 p.m. Sunday.