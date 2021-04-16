Kansas City NWSL looking for first win in second Challenge Cup match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first game jitters are behind Kansas City NWSL, and now the team is looking ahead to its second Challenge Cup match against the Chicago Red Stars.

“I thought we looked sharp going into Portland. I feel the same way now. Getting closer to that team we’re trying to build,” KC NWSL coach Huw Williams said.

Kansas City is vying for its first win of the season, but so is Chicago.

The Red Stars haven’t scored a goal, tying with the Houston Dash 0-0 and losing 1-0 to the Portland Thorns.

But they’ve been without U.S. National Team forward Mallory Pugh. She’s back with the team now and is expected to play Tuesday.

“Maybe they haven’t scored that much so far, but that team’s going to score goals,” Williams said. “We prepare for a couple of ways that we think they’ll attack.”

Kansas City is trying to find its rhythm offensively, too.

Rookie midfielder Victoria Pickett assisted on an Amy Rodriguez goal last Friday. She’s working on becoming more “attack minded.”

“I’m just trying to learn more to what the strikers need from me, so I can be the teammate to provide better solutions in a game,” Pickett said.

International players Desiree Scott, Mariana Larroquette and Jordyn Listro are back from their respective national team duties and will be available to play for Kansas City.

Defender Kristen Edmonds will not suit up Tuesday. She’s serving a two-game suspension after receiving a red card for unsportsmanlike conduct in KC’s match against Portland.

Kansas City’s game against Chicago is Tuesday at 7 p.m.