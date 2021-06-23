Kansas City NWSL nets first goal in a month, but loses to Orlando Pride 3-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City dominated the first half against Orlando Pride, getting on the board first. But the home side later conceded three goals and went on to lose 3-1 at Legends Field on Wednesday afternoon.

“We had the game in our hands in the first half. We didn’t manage the lead and the game enough,” KC NWSL head coach Huw Williams said.

Kansas City’s Mariana Larroquette netted a goal with an assist from Jessica Silva at the end of the first half. But Orlando quickly responded, as Sydney Leroux’s shot hit the back of the net to close out the half.

“Going into half time even, we were ready to roll our sleeves up in the 2nd half. But Orlando had two unanswered goals against us,” KC NWSL captain Amy Rodriguez told reporters after the match.

85' Orlando scores again. Marta with the long range goal.

Orlando forward Sydney Leroux scored two goals. Marta got one past KC goalkeeper Abbey Smith from more than 35 yards out in the 85th minute.

“We gave away three goals today and defensive line, they were not good today. I think they will admit our defensive line, too many gaps today, too much hesitation. It hasn’t happened before today, but even with them not playing well, we still only scored one goal,” Williams said.

Kansas City closes out its homestand this Saturday against Washington Spirit, and the team is still in search of its first win.

“We can hang our heads for a little bit. But at the end of the day, we learn from the experience, we grow. This is our first year at the club and the first year that a lot of us have played together. So we know it’s going to take time. We know that great chemistry comes with experience,” Rodriguez said.