Kansas City NWSL releases roster ahead of Challenge Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s finally game week for Kansas City NWSL. The team kicks off its inaugural season with a match against Portland Thorns FC in the Challenge Cup on Friday.

Ahead of its first game, Kansas City released its 28-player roster.

Here we go! Kansas City’s 28-player roster for the upcoming Challenge Cup.@fox4kc https://t.co/XsBnKu4nK3 — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) April 5, 2021

Forward Amy Rodriguez was named captain. She along with six other players, Nicole Barnhart, Katie Bowen, Sydney Miramontez, Lo’eau LaBonta, Desiree Scott and Brittany Ratcliffe are back in Kanas City, after spending the last three seasons with the Utah Royals.

Forward Mariana Larroquette won’t be in attendance for Kansas City’s season opener, as she’ll be with Argentina’s National Team for the Basque Country International Women’s Cup. Midfielders, Desiree Scott and Jordyn Listro will also miss the opening match, as they compete with Team Canada in international competition.

Challenge Cup Roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Nicole Barnhart, Carly Nelson, Abby Smith

Defenders (8): Elizabeth Ball, Katie Bowen, Rachel Corsie, Kate Del Fava, Taylor Leach, Michelle Maemone, Sydney Miramontez, Kristen Edmonds

Midfielder (10): Lo’eau LaBonta, Chloe Logarzo, Diana Matheson (ALL-CAN), Addie McCain (CDP), Ashley Nick, Victoria Pickett (CDP), Desiree Scott (ALL-CAN), Maddie Nolf, Gaby Vincent, Jordyn Listro

Forwards (7):, Darian Jenkins, Jaycie Johnson, Mariana Larroquette, Brittany Ratcliffe, Amy Rodriguez, Raisa Strom-Okimoto, Michele Vasconcelos.

Key:

CDP – 2021 NWSL College Draft pick

ALL – 2021 AllocatedPlayer