KC NWSL boots in early lead but loses 1-2 after OL Reign comeback

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The KC NWSL conjured some early excitement in their first game at Legends Field, but it wasn’t enough to stave off the OL Reign.

The final round of the Challenge Cup came to KCK, the first time a match with the newly-formed Kansas City team was played at the home of the Monarchs. KC played the Houston Dash last week in Children’s Mercy as construction was finishing on their home field.

Kansas City struck first in the 6th minute of play. Forward Mallory Weber fielded a pass from midfielder Victoria Pickett, avoided several Reign players and arced the ball into the upper right corner beyond the outstretched goalie’s hands.

However, KC’s fancy footwork couldn’t keep the lead. OL Reign was awarded a penalty kick late in the first half, which tied the score, according to the KC NWSL website. A second-half header over KC goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart sealed KC’s fate, and they fell 1-2.

KC ends their Challenge Cup play with zero wins, three losses and one draw. They came up last in the West Division, trailing just behind Chicago, who had zero wins but two draws.

Portland Thorns FC, Kansas City’s first loss, is set to play the championship game against NY/NJ Gotham FC.

Kansas City will play their first game of the regular season on May 15 in Kentucky against Racing Louisville.

The fans were awesome tonight! Y’all really made it feel like home 🙌#WePlayForKC pic.twitter.com/7ylXkLlLM2 — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) May 4, 2021