KC NWSL earns first Challenge Cup point in Chicago

Kansas City’s Amy Rodriguez (8) plays during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against Portland Thorns, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

CHICAGO — KC NWSL earned their first point of the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup with a 1-1 draw on the road against the Chicago Red Stars.

Forward Amy Rodriguez’s 80th minute strike gave the team their first lead of their inaugural season. Goalkeeper Abby Smith punted the ball downfield and following some miscommunication in the Red Stars defense, Rodriguez pounced on a loose ball and hit the ball into the back of the net on her first touch.

.@abbyys44 ➡️ @AmyRodriguez8 for our first lead is tonight's Moment of the Match!



(Yes, you read that right. Abby Smith with the assist)#WePlayForKC pic.twitter.com/iFrEsCbcEW — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) April 22, 2021

The excitement would be short lived. Two minutes later, Chicago Red Stars forward Katie Johnson broke the back line and finished a chance to tie the game.

KC NWSL now sits in fourth place in the West division with a goal differential of -1. They are tied on points with OL Reign, but have a goal differential of -2. OL Reign has yet to score in two games this season.

The Portland Thorns lead the division with nine points having won all three of their matches so far.

Rodriguez goal means KC NWSL has yet to be shut out in two games.

With two games left in the regular season, KC NWSL will look to continue the momentum and collect their first win as they try to secure one of the top three spots in the division and qualify for the playoffs.

Up next, KC NWSL will host the Houston Dash at Field of Legends in Kansas City, Kansas on Monday April 26 at 7:30 p.m. CST.