KC NWSL earns first win of the season over OL Reign in front of record crowd

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In the fourteenth game of the season, Kansas City NWSL finally earned their first win of the season.

Kansas City hosted the OL Reign at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, in front of a record crowd and walked away with 3-points following a 73rd minute strike from Victoria Pickett.

“This is for all of us who work so hard to get this. Whether it be the stadium operators, ownership, obviously every single coach, every single client,” Coach Huw Williams said. “And how about the Kansas City community that boosted us in the last few minutes today when we needed help. I’m very proud of every single person in our organization.”

Pickett found the back of the net following a deflected free kick that landed at her feet and she snuck it past Sarah Bouhaddi.

“I have so many emotions right now, they’re all good emotions, I’m happy. I’m grateful. I love my team, and we definitely wanted to get three points tonight and coming off that field just feels amazing,” defender Kristen Edmonds said.

Kansas City NWSL now travel to Cary, North Carolina to take on the North Carolina Courage on August 21.