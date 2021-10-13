KC NWSL goalkeeper Adrianna Franch named to USWNT for Children’s Mercy Park match

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 16: Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch #18 of Team United States looks for a pass during the first half against Paraguay at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 16, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The United States women’s national team is preparing for their final home matches of 2021 including a match at Children’s Mercy Park and KC NWSL goalkeeper Adrianna Franch has been named to the roster.

Franch, a Salina, Kansas native, will join the USWNT as they take on Korea Republic in a two-game series in Kansas City on October 21 and St. Paul on October 26.

The matches are also part of UWSNT legend Carli Lloyd’s farewell tour as she is set to hang up the cleats following the series.

“We always want to keep improving and evolving as a team, win every game we play, and put on a good show for the fans, but during this camp we will really focus on a few basic things,” head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “Continuing to support each other while getting to do what we love on the field, and of course, giving Carli Lloyd the send-off she deserves.”

21 strong for our final home games of the year 🇺🇸



Roster info ≫ https://t.co/koXzRaeafw

Tickets for the October 21 match are still available online.