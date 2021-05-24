KC NWSL heads in last-minute goal to draw with Houston, 2-2

HOUSTON — The Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League team dashed in a last-second goal against Houston, managing a 2-2 draw against a team that beat them just a couple weeks ago.

The off-the-post header slammed in two minutes into stoppage time, a relief after KC saw an early lead disappear in the second half. The draw scores 1 point instead of returning home with none.

KC NWSL took the lead at the end of the 12th minute of play. Forward Mallory Weber took a long past on side. She then crossed it in front of two defenders to forward Amy Rodriguez, who booted it past the Houston goalie.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

Kansas City lead at the end of the first half. However, Houston scored two later on, including one by Kansas City native Shea Groom, according to a KC NWSL.

Kansas City’s Elizabeth Ball was sent off on two yellow cards, so the team was down to 10 players. Time was nearly out when another defender, Taylor Leach, stepped up in a big way.

Playing up into Houston’s defenseive line, Leach received a pass mid air. She jumped up with a Houston defender and headed the ball, banking it off of the goal post and into the net.

“What a wonder goal right there!” the announcer exclaimed. “Do not sleep on Kansas City!”

"Do not sleep on Kansas City!!"@tayyyleach24's equalizer in stoppage time is tonight's Moment of the Match presented by @Palmer_Square!#WePlayForKC pic.twitter.com/etocvvIcWD — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) May 24, 2021

Two games into the regular season, KC NWSL remains in the middle of the pack with two draws.

The team will play their regular season home opener on May 26. The game will be played against the Chicago Red Stars at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. The game starts at 7 p.m.