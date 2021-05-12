KC NWSL home games open at full capacity

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City NWSL announced its regular season home games at Legends Field will be open at full capacity.

Anyone interested in individual match tickets? They go on sale at 12pm CT!



Full capacity will begin with the regular season home opener. Masks are encouraged in group settings and required for indoor spaces.



🎟️ https://t.co/QD1tXwE7II

📰 https://t.co/806Q64MNVs#WePlayForKC pic.twitter.com/rnwahk4gdJ — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) May 12, 2021

The club also announced individual tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon. Socially-distanced seating will be available.

Kansas City plays 12 home matches, starting May 26 against the Chicago Stars.

Individual match tickets start at $20 per ticket. You can buy tickets on KCWoSo.com.