KC NWSL home games open at full capacity

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City NWSL announced its regular season home games at Legends Field will be open at full capacity.
The team says masks will be highly encouraged in group settings and required for all indoor spaces.
The club also announced individual tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon. Socially-distanced seating will be available.
Kansas City plays 12 home matches, starting May 26 against the Chicago Stars.
Individual match tickets start at $20 per ticket. You can buy tickets on KCWoSo.com.