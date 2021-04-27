KC NWSL packs Children’s Mercy Park but walk away with a 3-1 loss to Houston Dash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the first time in 1,003 days, professional women’s soccer was played in Kansas City as KC NWSL hosted the Houston Dash in their third Challenge Cup game.

The game was originally supposed to be played at the Field of Legends, but was moved to Children’s Mercy Park due to construction delays.

A BIG thank you to our KC fútbol family 👏👏 @SportingKC you were incredible hosts for our first match in the Emerald City. You have a beautiful 🏡#OneSportingWay x #WePlayForKC pic.twitter.com/nMMq9MybQU — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) April 27, 2021

In front of a packed house, KCWoSo took the field to try to keep their season alive and fight for a postseason spot.

In the 24th minute, Dash midfielder Kristie Mewis found the back of the net with a left-footed strike that beat goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart.

Moments before halftime, Houston forward Rachel Daly converted a penalty kick after winning the PK inside the penalty box.

KC won the possession battle, but the Dash kept pushing forward and creating chances. In the 74th minute, Mewis found the back of the net once again to increase the advantage to 3-0.

KC NWSL would pull one back in the 77th minute when Michele Vasconcelos scored the first home goal in team history off an assist by Lo’eau LaBonta.

“Our possession was safe in the first half and we need to break lines,” Head coach Huw Williams said. “I thought we were able to at times from the center back position, but the connection and the fluidity of the ball movement and player rotations in midfield need to be a little bit sharper.”

KC NWSL will host OL Reign at Field of Legends on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. CST as they try to end the season with at least one victory.