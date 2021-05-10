KC NWSL sign Portuguese forward Jéssica Silva

SETUBAL, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 10: Rachel Daly of England and Houston Dash (L) vies with Jessica Silva of Portugal and Olympique Lyonnais (R) during Portugal Women v England Women – International Friendly at Estadio do Bonfim on October 10, 2019 in Setubal, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City NWSL has signed Portuguese forward Jéssica Silva to a two year deal.

Silva spent the last two seasons with Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France, but was mostly sidelined due to injury.\

NEWS: KC NWSL has signed forward Jéssica Silva to a two-year agreement with the club. Silva comes to Kansas City after spending the last two seasons with Olympique Lyonnais.



Welcome to Kansas City, @jessiicasilva10!



📰 https://t.co/mxB1W3hI8N#WePlayForKC pic.twitter.com/qLFAV3PzNk — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) May 10, 2021

Silva debuted for Portugal in November 2011 in a UEFA Women’s Euro tournament qualifier against Austria. She has played in three of Portugal’s four matches so far in 2021.

“Jéssica is an exciting player who we hope will be able to provide a spark to our offense,” Head coach Huw Williams said. “She is a very creative and often flamboyant one-versus-one player.”

The creative forward has played for clubs in Sweden, Portugal and Spain. From 2017 to 2019 while playing for Levante Unión Deportiva in Spain, she tallied six goals in 41 games.

Silva is expected to join the team in late May or early June. KC NWSL kicks off their season on Saturday, May 15, on the road against Racing Louisville.

KC NWSL opens at home on Wednesday, May 26, against US Women’s National Team star Julie Ertz and the Chicago Red Stars.