KC NWSL starts regular season with strong defense, draw against Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — The KC NWSL team was on the road for their first regular season game, facing Racing Louisville this weekend.

The match, a battle of defenses, was played against another new franchise, earning both inaugural teams a single point in the league standings. They were among four other teams in the eight-team Western Conference to tie.

KC NWSL has yet to win a match. The team ended the 2021 Challenge Cup, a precursor to the season, with a 0-3-1 record. That does not affect the regular season, where they are now 0-0-1.

Kansas City goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart had a strong performance, coming up with two big saves at the end of the first half and remaining strong through the end of the game.

Coach Huw Williams was “excited” about keeping Louisville at zero “as the team’s goal going into the match was to keep a clean sheet,” according to KC NWSL.

KC’s next match is May 23 in Houston against the Houston Dash. The game starts at 6 p.m.

Highlights from our season opener 🎥 pic.twitter.com/wkvQmOFh8K — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) May 16, 2021