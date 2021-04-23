KC NWSL to play first home game at Children’s Mercy due to ‘construction delays’

KANSAS CITY, KS – JULY 13: A general view as the sun sets over Children’s Mercy Park (Sporting Park prior) during the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Panama and the United States at on July 13, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new pro women’s soccer team will play their first home game away from their home field as construction continues at Legends Field.

KC NWSL will now play their first game at Children’s Mercy Park, the team announced yesterday, April 22. That’s because their home field, which is going from baseball field to soccer pitch, isn’t quite ready yet.

“While construction delays are never ideal, we’re grateful to Sporting Kansas City for their assistance and hospitality and are looking forward to being with our fans this Monday at Children’s Mercy Park,” Amber Cox, chief operating officer for the team, said.

A lot of work is going into the transformation at Legends Field. The pitchers mound was removed, additional seating was built and new barriers were erected.

It’s unclear from Cox’s statement what part of the construction will not be finished by game time.

Tickets to the games are only available to season ticket holders and girls soccer clubs, Cox stated. However, Children’s Mercy’s extended seating may allow for public single-game tickets, which will be announced after those with tickets pick their seats.

The team expects to return there for the final game of the 2021 Challenge Cup on Monday, May 3 against OL Reign at 7:00 p.m.