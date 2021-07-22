KC NWSL trade forward Amy Rodriguez to North Carolina for 3 players

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KC NWSL traded forward Amy Rodriguez and $60,000 of allocation money to the North Carolina Courage in exchange for three players.

Kansas City will receiver goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland, midfielder Hailie Mace and forward Kristen Hamilton.

Rodriguez has two of KC NWSL’s five goals this season and helped the former FC Kansas City club win two championships.

“I have a huge amount of respect and gratitude for Amy, not just for what she has accomplished on the pitch and for what she means to Kansas City soccer, but for her professionalism and leadership,” Head Coach Huw Williams said. “These are difficult decisions that almost always come down to timing and circumstances, and in this case, that means giving up a great player to build our team. We wish Amy the best moving forward.”

Rodriguez has appeared in 132 games for the United States women’s national team and scored 30 goals.

Rowland was originally drafted in 2015 by the former FC Kansas City and was traded halfway through the 2016 season to the then-Western New York Flash.

Hamilton was drafted in 2014 by the Western New York Flash and both players won the 2016, 2018 and 2019 championships.

Mace is a rising prospect in the NWSL and was drafted second overall out of UCLA in the 2019 draft.

“We’re excited to welcome Kristen, Katelyn and Hailie to the club,” Williams said. “These are three dynamic players who can provide immediate impact for us. We are looking forward to quickly putting them in positions to contribute.”

KC NWSL sit at the bottom of the standings with just 3 points in 10 games and no victories.

Kansas City hosts the Courage on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Legends Field.