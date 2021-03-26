KC NWSL’s Kate Del Fava embracing new role with team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City women’s soccer player Kate Del Fava has been through a lot of changes in the last year.

The 22-year-old Wisconsin native was drafted by the Utah Royals out of Illinois State in 2020. Since then, she’s moved with the team to a new city and is now making a transition from midfielder to defender.

“She’s very comfortable on the ball and can break lines off the dribble as a defender, too,” KC NWSL head coach Huw Williams said.

Del Fava said with the support of coaches and veteran players, the move to a new position has been smooth.

“Obviously there are things in every position that you need to learn and work out. But at the end of the day, we all know soccer pretty well,” Del Fava said.

It helps to learn the ropes from defenders like Rachel Corsie, who Williams calls the “leader of the defense.”

“Just taking her advice every single day. She’s always encouraging me, always tweaking little things in my game that I need to make better,” Del Fava said.

Even with a year of NWSL experience under her belt, Del Fava still considers herself a rookie because of the shortened 2020 season.

This season Del Fava is eager to learn and is embracing her new role on the team.