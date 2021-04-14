KC NWSL’s Kristen Edmonds suspended for 2 games, fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

Kansas City’s Kristen Edmonds (3) reacts after being given a red card during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against Portland Thorns, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Women’ Soccer League’s Disciplinary Committee handed KC NWSL defender Kristen Edmonds a two-game suspension following a red card and unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the season opener against Portland Thorns FC.

Edmonds was involved in a physical altercation with Thorns forward Morgan Weaver. Weaver came to support teammate Tyler Lussi who was shielding the ball near the corner flag as time expired.

Once the ball was cleared, Edmonds and Weaver were tangled up and fall to the turf. When they got up, they ran into each other and a Edmonds shoved two hands into Weavers face. The altercation continued and both players were given red cards, the third and fourth red card of the game.

The league issued an automatic fine and one-game suspension and added an additional one-game suspension. Edmonds will be unavailable for KC NWSL’s April 20 and April 26 matches. The team cannot appeal.

Weaver and the Thorns appealed the red card issued to her and were successful. She will not be suspended.

Minutes earlier, Portland Thorns FC head coach Mark Parsons was issued a red card for arguing a call on the sideline. Moments before that, Thorns forward Simone Charley was shown her second yellow card of the match, bringing the total to four red cards in four minutes.

Edmonds was a starter for the season opener and played every minute up until her ejection from the game.

KC NWSL take on the Chicago Red Stars on Tuesday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. CST.