KC WoSo premiers inaugural jersey sponsor with aim at giving back to community

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Palmer Square Capital Management will be the inaugural jersey sponsor for Kansas City NWSL, the team announced.

A kit for a cause 🙏@KCWoSo putting thought behind their threads ♥️ — National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) April 9, 2021

The founding partner’s logo will be featured on the front of the jersey throughout the season.

Chris Long, CEO of Palmer Square Capital Management, is co-owner of Kansas City NWSL along with Palmer Square Chief Investment Officer Angie Long and Brittany Matthews.

“Palmer Square stands out in asset management not only as a majority woman-owned firm, but for its leadership helping clients align their values with investments,” KC NWSL Chief Operating Officer Amber Cox said. “Palmer Square’s expertise and proven success are a perfect fit for our team’s mission to elevate our athletes and community and promote and empower women.”

Palmer Square has pledged to contribute 10% of partnership revenue back to the community by focusing initial efforts on programs and agencies promoting expanding access to sports for underserved youth.

Variety KC has been selected as the team’s first community partner.

“Variety KC would not be able to serve Variety kids and families without the support of amazing Kansas City organizations such as Palmer Square,” Variety KC’s Chief Inclusion Officer Deborah Wiebrecht said. “Thank you for joining our #InclusionRevolution and helping us to create the most welcoming and inclusive community in the nation.”

Game-worn jersey’s from the 2021 campaign will be auctioned off to benefit Variety KC.