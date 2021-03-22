Meet Rachel Corsie, defender for KC NWSL and captain for Scotland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rachel Corsie has never played for Kansas City before, but she certainly remembers playing in KC during her time with the Seattle Reign.

“Most of my memories were coming here in the summer and it being excruciatingly hot and uncomfortable, especially being from Scotland, that’s something that we’re not used to,” Corsie said with a smile on the FOX4 Morning Show.

As the national Challenge Cup approaches, FOX4 is getting to know some of the women sporting new Kansas City soccer jerseys.

Corsie played with a lot of the women now on the KC NWSL team when they were out in Utah over the past couple years. She said she’s happy to be in Kansas City now, thanks in part to the people who live here.

“The city has been so welcoming,” she said. “As a player, you always want to have that connection with the people around you. I think, it gives you the added… togetherness, which I think can be a really powerful tool in a sport.”

Corsie is from Aberdeen, Scotland, a port city on the island’s east coast. She is also a captain for the Scotland national team.

“For the most part, I’m here for the majority of the year, and then there are a couple of trips home, which are always nice,” Corsie said. “Typically, there’s six or seven FIFA international calendar dates throughout the season, and the league normally holds time for those, so there will be a break in the season.”

She said she expects a highly competitive year, where everyone is just happy to be playing again with fans in the stands.

“I know that 2020 offered a lot of challenges, and I think for the players, the fans, the owners, for everyone involved, I think everyone’s really excited that full season looks like it’s going to get underway really soon.”

The Challenge Cup will begin on April 9. The tournament was created in 2020 as a way to announce the return of soccer from the pandemic. Kansas City is set to take on the Portland Thorns FC in their first match this year.

The seasonal home opener is on Monday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Field of Legends in Kansas City, Kan. You can buy tickets online.

