New Kansas City women’s soccer training facility will bolster region’s World Cup bid

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — A new $15 million dollar training complex for Kansas City’s women’s professional soccer franchise could also boost the region’s chances of hosting World Cup activities in 2026.

“We are working to bring the World Cup to our region,” said Kathy Nelson, president of the Kansas City Sports Commission. “We need practice facilities like this, so adding another two to our span of the other eight we’re submitting; it just makes us that much stronger in our bid efforts.”

The under-construction facility will serve as home-away-from-home for the KC NWSL, as early as next summer. With two pitches and a state of the art training amenities, Riverside Mayor Kathy Rose said the project represents a commitment to professional women’s soccer and Northland development.

“Women’s soccer is all about empowering young women and girls,” Rose told FOX4. “So this is going to be a great opportunity for girls to really be able to feel like they have an ownership in something as well.”

The complex sits at the intersection of Interstate 635 and Horizon Parkway in Riverside. Co-owner Chris Long said it represents the start of a proud new era for the franchise.

“It’s been nine months since we took over the franchise,” Long said. “And it’s been all about player-first mentality. And this is critical to a player-first mentality, so we started on this ASAP.”