‘Not something you want to miss’: KC NWSL to announce new name during halftime of Saturday’s season finale

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KC NWSL has had a busy couple of weeks.

A new training facility and new NWSL-specific stadium have been announced and on Saturday, the wait for the team’s new name will be over.

During Tuesday’s press conference announcing plans to build a new $70 million riverfront stadium, co-owner Brittany Matthews started the countdown to the revealing of the team’s name.

KC NWSL will host the OL Reign in the season finale at Legends Field Saturday night at 7 p.m. and during halftime, the team will announce their official name.

“This is not something you want to miss. Be at Legends Field this Saturday!” Matthews said.

In their inaugural season, the team was known by several monikers, Kansas City NWSL, KC NWSL, KC WoSo, etc.

Now, to start the 2022 season, the team will have a name of their own when they step on the field at Children’s Mercy Park.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster for Saturday’s game as the team tries to end the season on a win and take the momentum in to next year.