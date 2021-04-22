Picture shows Legends Field transformed into KC NWSL pitch

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — From baseball to soccer, Legends Field is ready to host the new KC NWSL team in their home opener on Monday.

The Kansas City Monarchs tweeted a picture of the pitch, which is sporting new blue bleachers and a grassy berm. The team congratulated the groundskeepers on the transformation.

“Way to go guys. She’s beautiful!” the Monarchs account tweeted.

Happy #EarthDay. @TStelter8 and his crew sure have transformed our baseball field into a gorgeous soccer field just in time for @KCWoSo’s home opener on Monday. Way to go guys. She’s beautiful! pic.twitter.com/ZjkWMNAao6 — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) April 22, 2021

A previous video shows KC NWSL reporter Aly Trost talking with Peter Broeder, senior project designer behind the new pitch configuration. Renderings show the entirety of the design.

“Really, there’s not a bad seat in the house,” Broeder said in the interview.

Kansas City is poised to play the Houston Dash on April 26. Tickets are now on sale. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.