Preview: Kansas City NWSL searching for first win in match against Houston Dash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Four games into the regular season and Kansas City NWSL is still searching for its first win.

Despite the team’s losing record, they feel like their game is trending in the right direction.

KC NWSL is back at home, hosting Houston Dash on Sunday. It’ll be the third time the teams clash on the pitch this season — with one loss and one draw, so far.

“We have a grasp of what we think their strengths and weaknesses are. But they’ll still be dangerous. They’re quality soccer players,” KC NWSL head coach Huw Williams said.

Kansas City will be without midfielders Victoria Pickett, Desiree Scott and Jordyn Listro, as the three were called up by the Canadian National Team to play in two friendlies ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

“It’ll test our depth again, especially with Chloe [Logarzo] out. Lo’s [LaBonta] going to be out in midfield, too, so our depth does get challenged. But that’s next player up. That’s their responsibility to be ready and our responsibility to get them ready,” Williams said.

This women’s soccer team knows its playing in front of a fan base who’ve become accustomed to seeing professional teams in Kansas City win.

KC NWSL said it’s only a matter of time before they start fully executing in matches.

“We obviously aren’t in anyway happy that we haven’t managed to get our first win. But we have to turn these small negatives and turn them into positives and keep fighting for them,” KC NWSL defender Rachel Corsie said.

Kansas City’s match against Houston kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. There are still tickets available.

FOX4 will have full coverage on air and online.

