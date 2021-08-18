Salina native Adrianna Franch joins KC NWSL via trade

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After securing the first victory in franchise history over the weekend, KC NWSL made another move trading away their starting goalkeeper.

KC NWSL traded goalkeeper Abby Smith and $150,000 of allocation money to first place Portland Thorns for United Stated women’s national team goalkeeper and Salina, Kansas native Adrianna Franch.

“Bringing AD home is an important strategic move for our team as we continue to add exceptional players who immediately make our club better,” Kansas City Director of Sport and Chief Soccer Officer Christian Lavers said. “AD is one of the best goalkeepers to ever play in the NWSL and is a leader on and off the pitch.”

Franch has played in seven regular season games this season for the Thorns with 4 clean sheets.

The Salina South High School alumnus represented the United States in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Franch started in the bronze medal match against Australia. The U.S. won that match 4-3.

“This move is even more special to me as my life and career have come full-circle and I’m proud to represent the greater Kansas City area and play in front of the community,” Franch said. “I know what Angie and Chris Long are capable of and what their commitment is to the club and our sport. I am very excited to see what the future holds for my new club.”

The 30-year-old goalkeeper earned NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018 with the Thorns. She also ranks first in league history with 0.95 Goals Against Average.

Franch is tied with Chicago Red Stars and USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher for second with 33 clean sheets.